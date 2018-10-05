Chief Architect of Sofia: We will Make sure for Quality Final Result of the Repairs in the Center of Sofia

The refurbished area on Graf Ignatiev Str. And the garden at the church "St. Sedmochislenitsi" have not yet been completed. We will make sure that the final product is done in the way we paid for and want. Designer, supervisor, builder, we are going to go all the way, chief architect, Zdravko Zdravkov said today to NOVA TV.

He called for the debate on whether the area is beautiful or not to be held after all activities have been completed. Architect Zdravkov stressed that if there were accessibility problems, he would be keen to get rid of them.

He specified that two types of flooring were used - granite for squares and concrete for other areas. Commenting on the colors arch. Zdravkov announced that the shades of gray are conservative, with no overflowing in the extremes and this way the focus is on the buildings.

Referring to claims that it was not clear what the area would look like after the renovation, he repeatedly said that the project was the result of an architectural competition and had gone through public discussions for 5 years. Zdravkov stressed that if there are any problems and inconsistencies with the project, financial sanctions will be imposed.

"We will look at everything, the sanctions are large - 240 thousand leva per day for delay and millions if the work is not done in a good way," said the chief architect. Performer of the repair of the entire "Graf Ignatiev" Str. And the garden at the church "St. Sedmochislenitsi" is GP Group, and the deadline for completion is March next year.



In Sofia, Deputy Mayor Evgeni Krusev commented that the ambition is for the trams to start in November. Regarding the ironic hashtag "Hubavoe"(It is good), after which photos from the area are uploaded to social networks, he announced that it would be more accurate if the hashtag is "Not complete". Evgeni Krusev said he did not intend to resign.