Ministers and MPs Met with Mothers of Disabled Children

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 5, 2018, Friday // 14:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ministers and MPs Met with Mothers of Disabled Children

Ministers of social policy, health and education, lawmakers, trade union representatives, the national ombudsperson and protesting mothers of disabled children held at a joint meeting in Parliament on 4th of October and discussed the speeding up of legislation on social issues, reports BNT

Everything is done to agree the many positions, said Minister of Social Policy, minister Bisser Petkov said. But he did not commit to a specific date for presenting the reworked draft law on the people with disabilities to Parliament.

This once again angered the mothers and they again called for civil disobedience.

 
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria