Ministers and MPs Met with Mothers of Disabled Children

Ministers of social policy, health and education, lawmakers, trade union representatives, the national ombudsperson and protesting mothers of disabled children held at a joint meeting in Parliament on 4th of October and discussed the speeding up of legislation on social issues, reports BNT.

Everything is done to agree the many positions, said Minister of Social Policy, minister Bisser Petkov said. But he did not commit to a specific date for presenting the reworked draft law on the people with disabilities to Parliament.

This once again angered the mothers and they again called for civil disobedience.