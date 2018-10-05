Sunny Weather Today with Highs Between 19° and 24°C

Bulgaria: Sunny Weather Today with Highs Between 19° and 24°C

Sofia. Today it will be sunny. In the morning, low clouds will form in some places in Eastern Bulgaria. Light wind from east-southeast during the day. Maximum temperatures mostly in the range of 19°C to 24°C. The atmospheric pressure exceeds the average for the month and will further rise a little. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.

 

