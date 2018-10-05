Vandals Again Target Soviet Army Memorial in Sofia with Graffiti

Society » INCIDENTS | October 5, 2018, Friday // 10:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Vandals Again Target Soviet Army Memorial in Sofia with Graffiti

SOFIA (Reuters) - Vandals have again daubed with graffiti a monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia, which has long been a focus of disputes between Bulgarians who want it demolished and those who treasure it as a symbol of communism or the country’s historic ties with Russia.

On the 69th anniversary of the decision by Bulgaria’s then-communist government to erect the sculpture, the vandals wrote “Sofia Municipality, remove this national disgrace!” and also sprayed in red the monument’s inscription “To the liberator Soviet Army from the grateful Bulgarian people”.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria