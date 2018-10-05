Vandals Again Target Soviet Army Memorial in Sofia with Graffiti

SOFIA (Reuters) - Vandals have again daubed with graffiti a monument to the Soviet Army in Sofia, which has long been a focus of disputes between Bulgarians who want it demolished and those who treasure it as a symbol of communism or the country’s historic ties with Russia.

On the 69th anniversary of the decision by Bulgaria’s then-communist government to erect the sculpture, the vandals wrote “Sofia Municipality, remove this national disgrace!” and also sprayed in red the monument’s inscription “To the liberator Soviet Army from the grateful Bulgarian people”.