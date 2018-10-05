UN Human Rights Committee to Review Bulgaria and Other Countries

The UN Human Rights Committee, which monitors implementation by States of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), will meet in Geneva from October 8 to November 2 to review Belarus, Belize, Bulgaria, Guinea, Sudan, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The meetings will be webcast here and #CCPR124 will be the recommended hashtag for the meeting.

The public sessions will take place in the ground floor conference room of Palais Wilson in Geneva on the following schedule:

Monday, 8 October 15:00-18:00 Belarus Tuesday, 9 October 10:00-13:00 Belarus 15:00-18:00 Sudan Wednesday, 10 October 10:00-13:00 Sudan 15:00-18:00 Guinea Thursday, 11 October 10:00-13:00 Guinea 15:00-18:00 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Friday, 12 October 10:00-13:00 St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Monday, 15 October 10:00-13:00 Belize Tuesday, 16 October 10:00-13:00 Belize 15:00-18:00 Bulgaria Wednesday, 17 October 10:00-13:00 Bulgaria

All the countries listed above have ratified the ICCPR, and so are required to be reviewed regularly by the Committee of 18 international independent experts. The Committee will also hear from NGOs and national human rights institutions.

More information, including submitted reports by the States, may be found here.

At the end of its session the Committee will publish its findings (known as concluding observations) here on Thursday, November 1, and present them at a press conference in Press Room 1 at 13:30 (to be confirmed).