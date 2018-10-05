Islamabad Recalls Envoy to Bulgaria, Official over Financial Scam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recalled its Ambassador to Bulgaria Babar Hashmi along with an accounts official after receiving reports of huge financial embezzlement at the Pakistan Embassy in Sofia, reports Daily Times.

According to details, accountant Tufail withdrew $90,000 from the embassy’s official bank account and used the money in gambling at one the prominent casinos in Sofia and lost the money. After initial inquiry, the accountant was recalled at the Foreign Office in Islamabad and asked to deposit the money to which he said he did not have such a huge amount. Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal confirmed that an audit of the embassy had been ordered and the accountant had been recalled along with Ambassador Abrar Hashmi. However, credible sources told Daily Times that the Foreign Office had sent a corruption reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking the anti-corruption watchdog’s help for recovery of the money and initiating criminal proceedings against the accountant for alleged misappropriation of official funds. The anti-graft body was yet to respond to the Foreign Office; however, it acknowledged the receipt of the reference. A senior audit team from accountant general of Pakistan is proceeding to Sofia on October 16 to conduct complete audit, Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal confirmed. Moreover, it was learnt that Ambassador Abrar Hashmi was recalled due to his lavish living in the one of the upscale hotels in Sofia. There is no official residence of ambassador of Pakistan in Sofia, and ambassador selects the residence of his choice. He is also accused of splashing out money on lavish parties beyond official entitlement.

Despite reminders from the Foreign Office, the ambassador kept on demanding advanced money of six months from the Foreign Ministry for private residence, which Foreign Office said was against the rules and refused to send.