Bulgaria’s Agriculture and Food Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor of Fur Farm Ban

Bulgaria is moving closer to a ban on fur farms, according to the NGO The Civic Initiative for Banning the Extraction of Valuable Skins in Bulgaria, reports Livekindly.

In June, the initiative delivered a petition with more than 50,000 signatures to the Bulgarian parliament, requesting that fur farms be banned in the country. The first step to achieving this is now complete, notes the organization, as

the Agricultural and Food Committee has voted unanimously in favor of the ban.

According to the organization, there are two more committees for the ban to pass through – the Commission on Interaction with NGOs and the Citizens’ Complaints and the Environment and Water Committee – before it is submitted for a vote in the National Assembly.

The initiative lists animal rights as the first reason why fur farms must be banned, but it also names people and nature as factors that should also be considered. According to the organization, people who live near fur farms are subject to horrible odors, insect infestations, and infections. It notes that these farms give out toxic compounds daily, a significant health risk to workers and those who neighbor them. Further, fur farms are a risk to the environment, causing air, water, and soil pollution.