The Bulgarian Government will Allocate BGN 7 Million for Free Internet Connection for 700 Schools
Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev hopes that next week the government will approve BGN 7 million for free internet connection (wi-fi) for 700 schools, he told a roundtable on digital education, Focus News Agency reports. “With these 700, there will be 1,800 with free wi-fi and 600 with none,” he said. The funds for the remaining 25% of the schools without wi-fi should be provided by the end of next year, Valchev added. He explained that this was part of the digital cloud project for free educational content in schools.
- » New Academic Year in Sofia University Begins
- » Raina Kabaivanska Master Class Comes To New Bulgarian University
- » Huawei Awards Certificates to talented Bulgarian Students
- » BGN 20 Million will be Spent on Qualification of 4,000 Bulgarian Pedagogical Specialists in Next 3 Years
- » Teacher Shortage Affecting Schools in Bulgaria Set to Deepen
- » Over 60,000 Bulgarian First-graders go to School
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)