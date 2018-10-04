The Bulgarian Government will Allocate BGN 7 Million for Free Internet Connection for 700 Schools

Sofia. Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev hopes that next week the government will approve BGN 7 million for free internet connection (wi-fi) for 700 schools, he told a roundtable on digital education, Focus News Agency reports. “With these 700, there will be 1,800 with free wi-fi and 600 with none,” he said. The funds for the remaining 25% of the schools without wi-fi should be provided by the end of next year, Valchev added. He explained that this was part of the digital cloud project for free educational content in schools.