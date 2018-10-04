Car Slammed into Metro Station "Joliot Curie" in Sofia

Car slammed into metro station "Joliot Curie in Sofia in the early hours of Thursday, said Sofia Police.

The incident happened about 2.40 hours when the car crashed without the involvement of another vehicle.

Fortunately, because of the early hours around and in the station there were no pedestrians. There are no serious injuries among the passengers in the car - the driver and his companion have been examined but no serious injuries have been identified.

 

