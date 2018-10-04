Water Supply will be Temporarily Suspended in Parts of Sofia

Water Supply will be Temporarily Suspended in Parts of Sofia

Due to the replacement of the water shut-off tap in Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi blvd., water supply will be temporarily suspended to the area of Mardid blvd.; Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd, Danail Nikolaev Blvd. and Poduene railway station in Sofia from midnight to 6.00 a.m. on 5th of October, reports BNT. 

Due to replacement of piping in 544 street in Vassil Levski residential area, the water supply will be suspended from 9:00 to 19:00 on 5th of October in the area of Vitinya str., Letostrui Str, Bessarabia Street and Vladimir Vazov Blvd.

