Bulgarian Border Police: Very Heavy Truck Traffic at Vidin and Ruse
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. On the checkpoints Danube Bridge-Vidin and Danube Bridge-Ruse, there is very heavy truck traffic to Romania, according to Border Police data as of 1.00 pm. On the border with Turkey, there is heavy truck traffic on Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo from Bulgaria, reports Focus News Agency.
Normal traffic on all checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Greece.
- » Water Supply will be Temporarily Suspended in Parts of Sofia
- » Bulgarian Finance Minister: From July 2019, Cap on all Pensions will Increase to BGN 1,200
- » Bulgarian Parliament Approves E-platform for Public Procurement
- » The Bulgarian State Allocates BGN 2.8 Million for Repairs in Mizia, Dupnitsa and Teteven
- » Bulgaria Urged to Protect Journalist Safety
- » The Bulgarian Socialist Party to Propose No-confidence Vote Early Next Week
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)