Bulgarian Border Police: Very Heavy Truck Traffic at Vidin and Ruse

October 4, 2018, Thursday
Bulgarian Border Police: Very Heavy Truck Traffic at Vidin and Ruse

Sofia. On the checkpoints Danube Bridge-Vidin and Danube Bridge-Ruse, there is very heavy truck traffic to Romania, according to Border Police data as of 1.00 pm. On the border with Turkey, there is heavy truck traffic on Kapitan Andreevo and Lesovo from Bulgaria, reports Focus News Agency.

Normal traffic on all checkpoints on the borders with Serbia, Macedonia and Greece.

 

