Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Approves E-platform for Public Procurement

Sofia. The Parliament introduced an electronic procurement platform by approving on second reading amendments to the law on public procurement, Focus News Agency reports. According to the approved texts, procurement shall be carried out by electronic means through a centralised electronic platform. The platform will include public procurement announcements and documents, inquiries and clarifications, invitations, applications and bids, evaluation of the offers, contracting, etc.

 

