Bulgarian Parliament Approves E-platform for Public Procurement
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. The Parliament introduced an electronic procurement platform by approving on second reading amendments to the law on public procurement, Focus News Agency reports. According to the approved texts, procurement shall be carried out by electronic means through a centralised electronic platform. The platform will include public procurement announcements and documents, inquiries and clarifications, invitations, applications and bids, evaluation of the offers, contracting, etc.
- » Water Supply will be Temporarily Suspended in Parts of Sofia
- » Bulgarian Finance Minister: From July 2019, Cap on all Pensions will Increase to BGN 1,200
- » Bulgarian Border Police: Very Heavy Truck Traffic at Vidin and Ruse
- » The Bulgarian State Allocates BGN 2.8 Million for Repairs in Mizia, Dupnitsa and Teteven
- » Bulgaria Urged to Protect Journalist Safety
- » The Bulgarian Socialist Party to Propose No-confidence Vote Early Next Week
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)