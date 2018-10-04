Bulgarian Regulator to Look at IBEX on Complaints About Major Power Price Changes

Sofia. IBEX (Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange) will be inspected because of recent complaints about major changes in the price of electricity, particularly in the short-term segment, Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Chair Ivan Ivanov told reporters, quoted by Focus News Agency. One of the complaints came from an employer association, which asked the regulator to check for any violation of the rules, Ivanov said. The commission is indeed starting a preliminary investigation, he announced. The working group has 3 months to present its report, based on which the regulator will decide whether to open an investigation. The working group will examine any market manipulation or attempted manipulation as well as insider trading.