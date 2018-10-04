Bulgarian Tourism Minister: Interactive Map of Spa Destinations will be Ready Within a Month

Sofia. The interactive map of spa destinations will be ready within one month, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova told reporters after a discussion on Bulgaria’s project for 7 spa destinations, Focus News Agency reports. All those destinations have the capacity to offer that service, the minister noted, adding that the nominations made by the working group corresponded to the actual situation. She hopes to be able to show the interactive map at the London International Tourism Fair along with the related application in the iLoveBulgaria platform. The preparation of ad materials will take more time as part of separate public procurement, the minister said.

 

