Sylvester Stallone was Admitted to the Bulgarian Government Hospital in Sofia

Sylvester Stallone, who is in Bulgaria for filming his latest film, was at the Government Hospital for medical examination. The actor is fine and continues his work on his new project - Rambo 5.

The news was confirmed by the head of the New Boyana Cinema Center, Yariv Lerner, but without further details.

The producer just soothed his fans that there was nothing serious, and the star reviews were routine.

