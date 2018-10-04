Sylvester Stallone was Admitted to the Bulgarian Government Hospital in Sofia
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sylvester Stallone, who is in Bulgaria for filming his latest film, was at the Government Hospital for medical examination. The actor is fine and continues his work on his new project - Rambo 5.
The news was confirmed by the head of the New Boyana Cinema Center, Yariv Lerner, but without further details.
The producer just soothed his fans that there was nothing serious, and the star reviews were routine.
- » Illegal Migrant Dies of Exhaustion in Bulgaria near Border
- » Football Goal in Pazardzhik Fell and Crushed a Boy, Doctors Fight for the Child's Life
- » Everybody on Plane Survives Crash Landing in Pacific Lagoon
- » Two Elderly Men Drowned near Lozenets Beach
- » Prosecutor’s Office in Blagoevgrad Orders Investigation over Collapsed Facade of Largo Mall
- » Large Scale Fire at TPP-Sliven, the Extinction of the Flames Continues
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)