Mostly Sunny Today with Highs between 18° and 23°C

Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny over Northern Bulgaria. Variable cloudiness over Southern Bulgaria, more considerable over the Rila-Rhodope region, where meteorologists expect light rain. In the morning, short fog or low clouds will appear in some areas in the lowlands and near the water basins. Light wind from northwest is forecast today, moderate in the Danube plain and the eastern regions. Day temperatures will slightly decrease, reaching highs between 18°C and 23°C, in Sofia about 19°C, Evgenia Egova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.