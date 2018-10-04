The Bulgarian State Allocates BGN 2.8 Million for Repairs in Mizia, Dupnitsa and Teteven
Sofia. The government approved nearly BGN 2.8 million for the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works and the municipalities of Mizia, Dupnitsa and Teteven to overcome disaster damage in the three municipalities, the government press office said. The money will be used for repairs after the heavy rainfall in Teteven on July 23 and 24, for the repair of streets and buildings in Mizia and for reinforcement of the Dyakovo-Kremenik road.
Focus News Agency
