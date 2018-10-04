Health Minister Orders Inspection at Haemodialysis Centre in Vidin
Vidin. Patients from Vidin will be transported to hospitals in Montana and Lom after a technical failure in the haemodialysis centre in Vidin, the Ministry of Health said. Minister Kiril Ananiev ordered an inspection in the centre. The management of the Vidin hospital expects the device to resume operations on Monday after repairs. In the coming days, the ministry will provide BGN 180,000 to the hospital in Vidin for the acquisition of haemodialysis devices, beds and a purification system. The funds were approved by the government at the end of September.
Focus News Agency
- » Australian Jailed in Bulgaria for Training to Become a Terrorist Refuses to Show up at Parole Hearing
- » Taxi Driver from Southern Bulgaria Prevents Phone Scam to the Amount of 12,000 Pounds
- » Bulgarians were Caught Transporting 70 Migrants with a Truck in Croatia
- » Animal Cruelty in Bulgaria, Stray Dog Painted Red
- » Shooting in Sofia: There is no Danger to the Lives of the Two Shot in Strelbishte District Last Night
- » Pazardzhik: 18 illegal Migrants Detained near Trakia Motorway