Bulgaria: Health Minister Orders Inspection at Haemodialysis Centre in Vidin

Vidin. Patients from Vidin will be transported to hospitals in Montana and Lom after a technical failure in the haemodialysis centre in Vidin, the Ministry of Health said. Minister Kiril Ananiev ordered an inspection in the centre. The management of the Vidin hospital expects the device to resume operations on Monday after repairs. In the coming days, the ministry will provide BGN 180,000 to the hospital in Vidin for the acquisition of haemodialysis devices, beds and a purification system. The funds were approved by the government at the end of September.

