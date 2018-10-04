Recycling Company Ekopak Bulgaria Invests BGN 1.45 Million in a New Technology Center

Ekopack Bulgaria invested BGN 1.45 million in the construction of a new technology center. Part of it is a new installation for sorting of waste from plastic, metal and paper packaging and a new educational center for students in Sofia. The Minister of Environment and Water Niko Dimov, the mayor of the capital Yordanka Fandakova and the CEO of Ekopack Bulgaria Todor Burgudjiev and the chairman of the board of directors of Ekopack Bulgaria and Coca-Cola CEO Jürg Burghalter together launched the facility on 26 September. The official opening was attended by many producers, partners and supporters of Ekopack Bulgaria’s green mission.



"The capacity of the new installation is 5 times bigger than we already have. It can sort up to 21,000 tons of packaging waste per year, "Mr. Burgudjiev said. He stressed that most of the processes are automated, and non-standard design allows visitors to monitor the installation's work on top.



The new line is built on an area of ​​35 decares. The plant will process the waste from the separate collection of the Ecopack Bulgaria colored containers from 6 regions in Sofia, from 130 HORECA sites and 310 retail outlets. The device has magnetic separators for automatic separation of iron and aluminum. The line is served by 27 employees and workers.



In the course of its long-term efforts to inform and educate the teenagers of all ages, Ekopack Bulgaria has created the first interactive educational center. It is part of the Technological Center, close to the separating line and is designed for children over 14 years of age. The space of 300 square meters is divided into three zones. The film screenings feature films related to environmental protection and separate collection of packaging waste. Here visitors will be introduced to the history of an organized waste collection system from antiquity to the present day. The second zone is divided into 4 sections for the four types of waste that are collected separately - plastics, paper, glass and aluminum. The processes of recycling and recycling of waste, their transformation into new products or in art are presented. Motivating information on the benefits of recycling is also part of the center. The third area is the forest of green wishes, where every visitor will leave his green mission / message to the next generations.



"This center is a model where environmental policy can be oriented whether it is a family, a municipality, a state or an alliance. If we build recycling habits among those who are between 7 and 27 today, it is a guarantee that when they are in our years there will be no need for such initiatives, "said Minister Dimov.



"Children are our ambassadors for implementing green policies for our city. At this center they will learn the best way that waste is a valuable resource, "underlined Mayor Yordanka Fandakova. She said the system for separate collection of plots in the capital would expand.

Source: Publics.bg