Theresa May Dances on to Stage for Major Conference Speech (Video)

World | October 3, 2018, Wednesday // 17:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Theresa May Dances on to Stage for Major Conference Speech (Video)

AFP - Gyrating awkwardly to the sounds of ABBA's disco hit "Dancing Queen", British Prime Minister Theresa May made an unusual stage entrance for a keynote speech on Wednesday.

May, who captured headlines for her robotic dancing during a visit to Kenya in August, was under pressure to put on a good show at her Conservative Party's annual conference.

Her rival Boris Johnson wowed grassroots members with a barnstorming speech on Tuesday and, at last year's conference, May lost her voice and spluttered her way through her address.

But she was applauded by the hall Wednesday as she danced to the 1976 Europop hit, which she has previously told interviewers is one of her favourite songs.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria