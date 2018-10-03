Theresa May Dances on to Stage for Major Conference Speech (Video)

AFP - Gyrating awkwardly to the sounds of ABBA's disco hit "Dancing Queen", British Prime Minister Theresa May made an unusual stage entrance for a keynote speech on Wednesday. May, who captured headlines for her robotic dancing during a visit to Kenya in August, was under pressure to put on a good show at her Conservative Party's annual conference.

Her rival Boris Johnson wowed grassroots members with a barnstorming speech on Tuesday and, at last year's conference, May lost her voice and spluttered her way through her address.

But she was applauded by the hall Wednesday as she danced to the 1976 Europop hit, which she has previously told interviewers is one of her favourite songs.