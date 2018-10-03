Taxi Driver from Southern Bulgaria Prevents Phone Scam to the Amount of 12,000 Pounds

At 12.30 on 2nd of October, a taxi driver sought the help of police officers. He explained to them that shortly before that he had dropped off a client at Dimitrovgrad bus station, sharing his fears that perhaps the woman was a victim of fraud because she was carrying a lot of money and constantly talking on the phone, the Ministry of Interior announced on 3rd of October.

Following the driver's description, the two Security Police officers traced the woman and took her to the regional police station. During the interview, it emerged that about 10 am, the 72-year-old woman from Chirpan was threatened on the phone by strangers that she would be hurt physically if she did not give them her money. The instruction was to travel to Dimitrovgrad with the agreed amount of 12,000 pounds and gold jewelery and to wait at the bus station for a phone call for the place where to hand them over.

As a result of the taxi driver's actions and the rapid response of the police officers, the fraud was prevented. The investigation is on-going.

Source: BNT