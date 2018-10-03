The Bulgarian Socialist Party to Propose No-confidence Vote Early Next Week

October 3, 2018, Wednesday
Sofia. BSP will submit to Parliament the vote of no confidence against the Borissov 3 government early next week without consultations with other parties, BSP group’s deputy chair in Parliament, Krum Zarkov, told reporters regarding the no-confidence vote over healthcare, Focus News Agency reports. BSP will prepare its arguments by the end of this week. “We will submit clear arguments as well as our alternative proposal for another type of healthcare system, and everyone who identifies with them is welcome to support us,” Zarkov said.

 

