The Bulgarian Socialist Party to Propose No-confidence Vote Early Next Week
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. BSP will submit to Parliament the vote of no confidence against the Borissov 3 government early next week without consultations with other parties, BSP group’s deputy chair in Parliament, Krum Zarkov, told reporters regarding the no-confidence vote over healthcare, Focus News Agency reports. BSP will prepare its arguments by the end of this week. “We will submit clear arguments as well as our alternative proposal for another type of healthcare system, and everyone who identifies with them is welcome to support us,” Zarkov said.
- » Bulgaria Urged to Protect Journalist Safety
- » The New Plenary Hall of the Bulgarian National Assembly Should be Ready in 2019 (Photos)
- » Bulgarian Castle Restoration with EU Funds Ridiculed for ‘Looking Like Cardboard’
- » Interior Ministry takes Preventive Measures Due to Adverse Weather Forecast
- » Emergency Sirens will be Tested throughout Bulgaria
- » Telenor Bulgaria Backs Second Global Datathon 2018
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)