330 Meetings and Conferences Held in Bulgaria as Part of its EU Presidency

Sofia. The government approved the report on the events held as part of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU, the government press office said. In the framework of the presidency, 330 meetings, sessions and conferences were held within the country. The report also includes information about progress and results in the different policy areas, based on information provided by ministries and agencies. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised nearly 50 events at Bulgaria’s missions abroad and a similar number of meetings within the country or abroad on the occasion of the presidency.