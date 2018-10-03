330 Meetings and Conferences Held in Bulgaria as Part of its EU Presidency

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | October 3, 2018, Wednesday // 14:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 330 Meetings and Conferences Held in Bulgaria as Part of its EU Presidency

Sofia. The government approved the report on the events held as part of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU, the government press office said. In the framework of the presidency, 330 meetings, sessions and conferences were held within the country. The report also includes information about progress and results in the different policy areas, based on information provided by ministries and agencies. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised nearly 50 events at Bulgaria’s missions abroad and a similar number of meetings within the country or abroad on the occasion of the presidency.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria