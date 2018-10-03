The Bulgarian Financial Company "Karoll Capital" Expands its Business in Romania

The Bulgarian financial services company, Karoll Capital Management, will expand its business by entering the Romanian market. The company will launch the offer of its partner's funds there Schroders, the official announcement shows.

"Following the notification of the Financial Supervision Commission and the regulatory bodies in Bucharest and Luxembourg, the management company begins to operate on the territory of Romania under the terms of the freedom to provide services," the company said. First of all, Karoll Capital will focus on familiarizing Romanian institutional investors with the diverse investment opportunities offered by these global funds. They are over 100 in different asset classes, regions, topics, and sectors.

"Schroders investment strategies combine a 200-year history of a global leader in asset management with the most innovative portfolio management approaches and as such we believe they are very suitable for professional investors in Romania as well," says Daniel Ganev, Executive Director the Bulgarian company.

The company starts its partnership with Schroders in 2012, with attracted funds in Bulgaria exceeding 270 million leva from all types of clients - individual investors and savers, companies, foundations, universities, pension funds and others. "Our entry into the Romanian market is a logical step for us, after the great interest in the funds of the British company in Bulgaria," added Daniel Ganev. "After the big institutional investors, Karoll Capital is going to make the funds available to households in our northern neighbor, whose savings - like those in our country - are also mainly held in bank deposits and real estate," they conclude.