International Leader in the Outsourcing Industry Hires 600 People in its Office in Sofia

Those employed in the field of outsourcing of business services in Bulgaria as well as in the field of information technologies will reach 62 500 people by 2020. The sector remains one of the fastest growing for the past three decades. This is stated by one of the international companies in the business industry on the Bulgarian market.

"Bulgaria is among the leading IT outsourcing destinations in the world thanks to a good business climate and technical expertise." According to the latest reports, the outsourcing industry has been one of the fastest growing sectors in the country over the past 27 years, "Tek Experts say who opened office in Sofia in 2010. The company, which offers business solutions and IT support to companies around the world, also says it will look for new people for its team and plans to hire 600 people by the end of this year.

"Thanks to the combination of multilingual, highly educated and motivated workforce and competitive pay, Bulgaria was the obvious choice for our outsourcing, cloud and IT services," says Yaniv Nathan, founder of Tek Experts.

"Our talent base is growing every year and we are constantly looking for more professionals to join us," he adds. "At a time when traditional business process outsourcing (BPO) is developing high quality services, Bulgaria's reputation as a preferred outsourcing partner will continue to grow, with rich IT experience and knowledge, good geographic location to the Western countries and multilingual teams of specialists part of the reasons why our market attracts the attention of investors and entrepreneurs from around the world, "the company said.