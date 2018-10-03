Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3 has Shaken Eastern Turkey
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 3, 2018, Wednesday // 14:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was registered at 20:56 last night in eastern Turkey. This was reported by the Kandili seismic observatory at the University of Boazici and the Institute for Earthquake Research, quoted by CNNTurk.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was registered at 20:56 last night in eastern Turkey. This was reported by the Kandili seismic observatory at the University of Boazici and the Institute for Earthquake Research, quoted by CNNTurk.
The epicenter of the quake is registered in the Mush province.
According to initial reports, no injuries or damage have occurred.
- » Varying Weather Conditions in Bulgaria with Temperature Highs between 20° and 25°C
- » Situation Getting Back to Normal after Torrential Rains in Burgas
- » New Species of Hummingbird Identified in Ecuador
- » Warmer Weather this Afternoon in Bulgaria with Highs between 20° and 25°C
- » The Weather in October: Temperatures Ranging from -1 to 28 Degrees
- » The Zorbas Storm Heads to Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)