Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3 has Shaken Eastern Turkey

October 3, 2018, Wednesday
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3 has Shaken Eastern Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was registered at 20:56 last night in eastern Turkey. This was reported by the Kandili seismic observatory at the University of Boazici and the Institute for Earthquake Research, quoted by CNNTurk.
 
The epicenter of the quake is registered in the Mush province.
 
According to initial reports, no injuries or damage have occurred.

