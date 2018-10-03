Bulgarians were Caught Transporting 70 Migrants with a Truck in Croatia

Bulgarians were Caught Transporting 70 Migrants with a Truck in Croatia

Croatian police have discovered 70 illegal migrants in a truck operated by two Bulgarian citizens, reported BGNews.

The two Bulgarians aged 19 and 29 are detained near the town of Vinkovtsi in the eastern part of Croatia. The 70 migrants were found in the search of their truck. All of them were without identity papers. Among them was a child aged 13-14. All of them are transferred to the police station in Vinkovci.

The two Bulgarians were detained and handed over to the investigation. They have been charged with illegal human trafficking and will stay on the territory of Croatia. Croatian judicial authorities have launched an investigation to clarify how illegal migrants entered their territory.

Illegal migrants will be returned to the country they came from, says the police message. The incident happened on Monday at 23.00 local time.

