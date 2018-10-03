Animal Cruelty in Bulgaria, Stray Dog Painted Red

The hair of a stray dog ​​was painted with red paint in a Tutrakan village. The photo disturbed and angered thousands of people online.
 
Reddy is already housed in a veterinary center in Sofia, NOVA reports. The animal is in good health, but immediately after the paint was put on him, the risk of an allergic reaction was high.
 
People who are currently caring for him say they will shave his body, but his head will remain covered with red paint.
 
Reddy is looking for a new family, a lot of people expressed to adopt him.

