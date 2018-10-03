Dimitrov Double-faults his Way Out of China Open
Beijing - Third seed Grigor Dimitrov was on the end of a major shock at the China Open on Wednesday, dumped out in the second round by Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic.
The Bulgarian was shaky on his serve all match, totting up nine double faults as Lajovic defeated him 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Dimitrov, the world number eight, becomes the first major men's name to exit the Beijing hard court tournament.
Top seed Juan Martin del Potro faces Russia's Karen Khachanov later Wednesday hoping to avoid the same fate.
