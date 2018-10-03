Shooting in Sofia: There is no Danger to the Lives of the Two Shot in Strelbishte District Last Night

There is no danger to the lives of the two men shot last night in the streets of Strelbishte district in the capital of Bulgaria. The incident happened shortly after 22:00 in front of a restaurant in the neighborhood, and the police is looking for the attackers.

The two men shot are 38 and 26 years old and have criminal record for possession of drugs and theft. One of the main versions of the shooting is a dispute between drug dealers.

The two men were shot on Haidushka Gora Street as they walked along the sidewalk. The shooting took place near a restaurant and a fitness center, producing between five and ten shots, possibly with a gun. Initially, the shooter was not alone and probably shot from a car, then escaped.



One of the people shot is Ivailo Bogdanov, nicknamed Giraffa. He is 38 years old, injured in the shoulder and is taken to Pirogov. According to hospital information, he has undergone surgery and there is no danger to his life. Bogdanov has multiple criminal records, has been convicted and has been in prison for possession of drugs.

The other shot was 26-year-old Bozhidar Lohanski - also criminally prosecuted for office and housing theft. He was shot in his chest and shoulder and was taken to the Military Medical Academy. The hospital said there is no risk for his life.



The basic version of the shooting is a dispute between drug dealers. Several witnesses have been interrogated, and records have been seized from security cameras at nearby establishments. At the moment the police is still looking for suspects.