Japan Space Probe Lands New Robot on Asteroid
AFP - A Japanese probe landed a new observation robot on an asteroid on Wednesday as it pursues a mission to shed light on the origins of the solar system.
The French-German Mobile Asteroid Surface Scout, or MASCOT, launched from the Hayabusa2 probe, landed safely on Ryugu and was in contact with its team, the lander's official Twitter account said.
"And then I found myself in a place like no place on Earth. A land full of wonder, mystery and danger!," the @MASCOT2018 account tweeted.
"I landed on asteroid Ryugu!"
MASCOT is expected to collect a wide range of data on the asteroid, some 300 million kilometres (190 million miles) from Earth.
- » Nobel Prize in Physics is Shared by a Woman, the First in 55 Years
- » Suicide Bomber Kills 13 in Election Rally in Afghanistan
- » Indonesia Calls for International Help to Deal with Quake-tsunami Aftermath
- » Facebook Turmoil Continues with Hack Affecting 50 Million Users
- » Jeff Bezos Space Project Lands Big Rocket Partnership
- » Google Announces Cards, Discovery tools, Revamped Image Search at 20th Anniversary Event