Bulgaria: Varying Weather Conditions in Bulgaria with Temperature Highs between 20° and 25°C

Sofia. There will be variable clouds today, more considerable over South Bulgaria, but rain showers can be expected only in some places there. In Northern Bulgaria, mostly sunny. In the morning, there may be low clouds or fog in some parts of the valleys of West Bulgaria and in the southeastern regions. Light wind from west-northwest, moderate in the Danube plain and East Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures between 20°C and 25°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Martin Slavchev told Focus News Agency.

