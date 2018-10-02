Situation Getting Back to Normal after Torrential Rains in Burgas

After the torrential rains in the seaside region of Burgas, the situation on 2nd of October is gradually getting back to normal. The Mediterranean cyclone caused precipitation between 60 and 140 l per square metre in just a few hours on 1st of October.

More than 170 signals for flooded streets, ground floors and cellars have been reported, with the most critical situation being in Pomorie, Sarafovo and Chernomorets.

The heavy rains have also triggered an old landslide to the beach of Sarafovo. Firefighters are pumping flooded ground floors at the moment. The Road Infrastructure Agency and the Disaster Management Unit start a post-flood damage survey.

