The New Plenary Hall of the Bulgarian National Assembly Should be Ready in 2019 (Photos)

The new Plenary Hall of the National Assembly in the former Party House should be opened by the middle of next year after its renewal was delayed. The repair of St Sofia hall is estimated at about 25 million leva, and it was precisely in it that the events related to the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU had to be held. However, because of the British referendum on leaving the European Union, it has shifted for half a year and the hall was not ready for the presidency. Later it became clear that the meetings would probably start there in September, but the deadline was extended further.

According to Nikolay Batsiev of the Property Management Directorate, the main reason for the delay is the renovation of Knyaz Alexander Dondukov Boulevard. St Sofia hall will be completely upgraded, and MPs will be equipped with tablet and phone chargers.

A VIP guest room is provided as well as two separate areas for the media. "The installation of air-conditioning systems and a fire alarm system is forthcoming, the old architectural elements are preserved," said Batsiev, quoted by News.bg.

MPs will sit in blue chairs, and this color is chosen because of the EU flag. Above them will be a glass dome that will provide constant sunlight in the hall. MPs are considering making a speech from a the place they are sitting so as not to waste time. However, this will necessitate a change in the NA rules.