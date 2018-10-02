Tsipras and Zaev Tipped for Nobel Peace Prize

In an interview with ANA, Wiktor Nummellin, Swedish TT news agency’s special correspondent for Nobel Prizes said Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and FYROM’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev are among the favourites to become nominees for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

“It is hard to say who is nominated and who is not nominated, because that is half the secret, but they have been mentioned for the Prize,” said Nummellin.

“Every year there is a lot of speculation and discussion about who will get the Peace Prize and what kind of area they would like to put attention to. This year they are talking a lot about the Korean peninsula, they are talking about the refugee situation, the situation between Greece and FYROM with the negotiations.”

Nummellin also highlighted that a lot of people in the Peace Prize Committee believe this is the perfect Peace Prize. “It would be a perfect Peace Prize to give it for instance to the Prime Ministers of both countries or someone else who has been negotiating,” he stated.

“They really like the situation when people have been negotiating, they are coming to an agreement, putting it on the table, instead of trying to solve a war crisis or sanctions,” he explained.

However, given the current situation, when there were not enough people voting, that, of course, makes it more difficult, he added.

Source: Greek City Times