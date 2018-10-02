Milestone and Atos Open Offices in Garitage Park in Sofia

The local subsidiaries of international IT specialists, Milestone Systems and Atos, will open their offices in the new multifunctional Garitage Park complex in the capital of Bulgaria. Along with them, there will be a center for EuroCorc specialized services. These are the new tenants who will join the complex, says an official announcement. Some time ago, it was clear that the Bulgarian division of American VMware will occupy 20,000 square meters of office space in the complex. This deal became the largest in the segment of office space on the Bulgarian market. The company will enter it next year.

By the end of this year, the first phase of the project must be completed. Currently, two of the office buildings included in it occupy over 90%. The investor points out that all 130 properties, part of the first phase, have already been bought. "We are glad that Garitage Park has successfully positioned itself as an attractive center of the IT and outsourcing industry in Bulgaria," said Atanas Garov and David Davidov, who are managing partners in the project. Apart from the already mentioned tenants, Billa, Lilly, and Sopharmacy pharmacies will be available in the complex.

In the spring of 2019 is expected the opening of the sports complex with an area of ​​over 3600 square meters of the project, including a swimming pool, sports hall, rehabilitation, spa services and others. The complex located on the Ring Road will have a total area of ​​167,000 square meters when completed. The bulk of it - 95,000 square meters will be offices and 60,000 square meters will be housing. There are also 4500 parking spaces, as well as the construction of a primary school for 500 children.