Bulgaria: Indian Manufacturer Mahindra Comes to Bulgaria with Urban SUV for BGN 22,490

Mahindra, the Indian conglomerate with a $ 19 billion turnover for the past financial year, is back in Bulgaria. The company presented yesterday two SUV models that will be sold in Bulgaria - one with compact size for the city and one with seven seats.

Another SUV and one pickup will be premiered. The models were presented at the International Technical Fair Plovdiv 2018 and the event in Bulgaria arrived José Ebeniger, Chief Operating Officer of Mahindra Europe and Maniit Chabra, Regional Development Manager, Dealer Network of the European Section of the Company.

The second SUV model - XUV500 will also be available on the Bulgarian market. The full-size car offers 4x4 drive and rich equipment also at an affordable price. The cheapest model starts at 38 990 leva and the one with top equipment - from 55 990 leva.

The importer will be "Astrako Motors" owned by Astrako Holding.

 

