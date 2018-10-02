After 2017 Loss to Rafael Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov Eyes Title in Beijing

2 months ago, Grigor Dimitrov had a brilliant end to the season, reaching the semi-finals in Beijing and the quarter-finals at the Shanghai Masters and, then, winning the ATP Finals in London. Now at the China Open, he wants to go farther again and this time he won't face the Spaniard Rafael Nadal who defeated him in three sets in the semi-final last year.

Dimitrov enjoys competing in Beijing. 'I didn't know it was the 15th (tournament) anniversary,' the world no. 8 confessed. 'I think it's my fifth anniversary here, I am starting, I have been here for some days just getting into the right rhythm.

It's super important, in Asia you see what your physicality is like and you just try to play as many matches as you can towards the end of the year before you take some time off and then you get ready for the next one.' Analyzing how his season has gone so far, Dimitrov said: 'It's been good.

A few ups and down here and there, but I believe there is still some tennis left for me this year. I have had good results beating good players, I have lost some but at the same time, I am progressing, I have been very healthy which is a good thing.

Step by step right now is the most important thing and I am just looking forward to just perform and play well.' Speaking about his goals for Beijing, Dimitrov added: 'I have been to a few semifinals and got to the finals once.

I have had good and very close matches. I love playing here, I love the crowd, they have been so supportive throughout all the years and I also feel I have such a great fan-base here. It's been great to perform here and this year it may be better, why not.