Deal in the Bulgarian IT Sphere: ScaleFocus Acquired Upnetix

Business | October 2, 2018, Tuesday // 13:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Deal in the Bulgarian IT Sphere: ScaleFocus Acquired Upnetix

The native ScaleFocus buys 100% of the Upnetix company in Sofia, money.bg reported. The acquisition value is not reported. Upnetix is ​​one of the 50 agencies in the world certified to develop Google, focusing on digital transformation and sustainable web and mobile software solutions. ScaleFocus was founded in 2012 in Sofia. The company is specialized in the field of modern software technologies and digital transformation through automation, using cloud technologies and modernization of hereditary systems. Serves medium and large corporate clients in North America and Western Europe.

They have offices in London, Munich, Zurich, Washington, Plovdiv and Burgas. In October this year. the company plans to open its representative office in Varna. As of September 2018, ScaleFocus has over 500 employees, and together with Upnetix their number will reach 600. With a staff of 120 technology professionals, Upnetix is ​​one of the largest software developers in Bulgaria and the most influential local mobile and focused on digital transformations company. In 2017, Upnetix became the first and only Google Certified Developer Agency.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria