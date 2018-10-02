Chinese Company Orient International is Considering Investing in Bulgaria

One of the world's leaders in the textile industry, the Chinese Orient International, is considering the opportunity to invest in Bulgaria. It was precisely because of the interest of its leadership that a Bulgarian-Chinese Forum "Innovations in the Textile Industry" was organized in Bulgaria, confirms the chairman of the Bulgarian-Chinese Chamber of Industrial Development Desislava Doncheva.

"Orient International has a total of 100 plants, 50 of which are in China and the rest are outside the Asian country, and the company still has no investment in Eastern Europe," she said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Bulgaria.

"The three-day stay of the company's representatives in Bulgaria was to get acquainted with textile industry and the opportunities of the Bulgarian market," added Doncheva. In her words, the Asian company owns a variety of fashion brands and employs 77,000 employees. The company is also a leader in the textile industry for the automotive industry.

"The Chinese company has impressed with the quality of the final product and the working environment, also impressed with the attitude of employers towards workers and working conditions," said Doncheva. Orient International was established in 1994 as it is based in Shanghai.