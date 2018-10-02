Bulgarian Defense Minister: Working Group will Study Offers for New Fighter Jets by October 19

Sofia. By October 19, a working group will analyse the proposals and will assess if they meet Bulgaria’s requirements, in the meantime it may request further clarification from the bidders, Minister of Defence Krasimir Karakachanov told bTV regarding the opened offers in the competition for the supply of fighters. After that, the working group will present a report and the actual talks will begin on whether the offers could be improved in terms of price or technically, the minister said. The prime minister will appoint an interinstitutional group that will conduct negotiations on improving the offers. “It is important to choose the best option, based on our financial capacity to acquire a new aircraft for our air force,” Krasimir Karakachanov said.

