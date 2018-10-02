Pazardzhik: 18 illegal Migrants Detained near Trakia Motorway

Pazardzhik. 18 illegal migrants have been detained near Trakia motorway’s 64th km after early this morning a local resident reported that he spotted the group in a forest area next to the motorway, the Ministry of Interior said. The police found 14 men and 4 children with no identity papers. They will be taken to the regional police department in Pazardzhik to establish their identity, country of origin and how they entered Bulgaria.

Focus News Agency