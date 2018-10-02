Pazardzhik: 18 illegal Migrants Detained near Trakia Motorway
Pazardzhik. 18 illegal migrants have been detained near Trakia motorway’s 64th km after early this morning a local resident reported that he spotted the group in a forest area next to the motorway, the Ministry of Interior said. The police found 14 men and 4 children with no identity papers. They will be taken to the regional police department in Pazardzhik to establish their identity, country of origin and how they entered Bulgaria.
