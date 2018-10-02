Warmer Weather this Afternoon in Bulgaria with Highs between 20° and 25°C
Sofia. There will still be considerable clouds over Eastern Bulgaria in the morning, with rainfall in some areas by noon. In the rest of the country, it will be mostly sunny with low clouds or fog in some places in the lowlands this morning, meteorologist Boryana Markova, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency. There will be more clouds again in the afternoon, from west. Light western wind, stronger in the Danube plain in the evening. Warmer weather with maximum temperatures between 20°C and 25°C in most places.
