EU Commissioner Gabriel on Attack Against Facebook

Sofia. Personal data are inviolable and when operating with data of European citizens, one must comply with the criteria for protection, EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel told reporters in connection with the hacking attack against Facebook, Focus News Agency reports. She said she expects more than wishful statements from Facebook. “What we want is action. The protection of personal data is inviolable, it is a value that is not negotiable. What we expect is that the company meets these high criteria when operating with data of European citizens, no matter where it is located,” Gabriel said. In her words, the number of European citizens affected by the hacking attack has to be determined as quickly as possible.

