October 2, 2018, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Archaeologists Discovered an Unusual Ancient Fortress in Bulgaria

Bononia fortress occupied an area of over 20 hectares.

In the Bulgarian city of Vidin archaeologists have unearthed ruins of an ancient Roman military camp Bononia, which was the largest fortification on the Lower Danube.

As reported Archaeology in Bulgaria, excavations were conducted in the city of Vidin, built on the site of a Roman camp. Archaeologists have discovered an unusual decagonal castle tower.

This is the first such tower, discovered on the territory of Bulgaria. Bononia fortress occupied an area of over 20 hectares. It was part of a powerful border system designed for defense against barbarians. Also discovered the city wall. Its thickness was four meters.

Scientists have noted the good condition of the detected objects. As explained by Professor Zdravko Dimitrov of the National Institute of archeology, this contributed to the fact that the remains of the fortress were protected from damage built to them by the city.

For example, the ruins of another large ancient Roman building of Ratiaria, located 20 km East of Vidin, was completely destroyed by looters using heavy construction equipment.

