Bulgaria: Bulgarian Energy Regulator Increases Heating Price by 6.72% on Average

Sofia. The prices of central heating are increased by 6.72% on average in the country in the last quarter of 2018, Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Chair Ivan Ivanov said at a briefing after a meeting of the regulator, Focus News Agency reports. The prices are increased by between 2.28% and 8.57% following an increase of the gas price. The change affects the utilities using natural gas.

 

 

