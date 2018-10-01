Interior Ministry takes Preventive Measures Due to Adverse Weather Forecast

Bulgaria’s Minister of Interior has ordered preventive actions in connection with the adverse weather forecast, the Ministry of Interior announced on 1st of October.

The Mediterranean cyclone from Greece was forecast to influence the weather in Bulgaria.

According to the forecast for expected intensive rainfall in the coming days, the Ministry of Interior takes preventive measures to avoid possible complication of the situation.

The head of the Chief Directorate “Fire Safety and Protection of the Population”, Chief Commissioner Nikolai Nikolov, yesterday sent letters to the regional governors asking for a review of the technical condition and for monitoring of the levels of water basins in the adjacent area. Instructions are given for taking preventive actions for cleaning and monitoring of critical points from the sewerage and road infrastructure of the settlements, as well as providing information about the relevant water bodies.

Arrangements were made for providing assistance to the local authorities, if necessary. Additional instructions were given to the territorial structures for increasing the preparedness in the event of emergencies, as well as for informing the representatives of the executive and local authorities in a timely manner. To that end, the Head of the General Directorate will visit the districts of Bourgas, Yambol and Haskovo ( South Bulgaria).

Source: BNT