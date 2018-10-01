Survey: Bulgaria is well Positioned in Tourism

Sofia. Bulgaria is seen as an attractive tourist destination and is well positioned within its region, according to a survey by polling agency Gallup International, not related to Gallup Inc., in five important markets for Bulgarian tourism – Germany, the UK, Russia, Romania and Serbia. The results show that Bulgaria is an attractive tourist destination for 57% of adults in those countries. Compared to other countries in its region, Bulgaria is very close to long-established destinations such as Croatia (seen by 62% as attractive) and Turkey (63%). Number one in the region remains Greece (81% positive answers), while Romania and Serbia, with 46% and 43%, respectively, are far behind Turkey, Croatia and Bulgaria.

Bulgaria is most attractive for Romanians (71%) and Russians (66%), but it is also positively rated in Germany, England and Serbia. Serbs are the most hesitating – only 48% say that Bulgaria is attractive, while 42% are of the opposite opinion.

On average, Bulgaria has been visited by about 22% of the respondents in the five countries, mostly by Romanians (47% of those surveyed, or nearly 10 million people). Overall, 85% of those who have visited Bulgaria say that the main goal or one of the main goals of their visit or visits was tourism and recreation. Russians, Romanians and UK residents were most pleased with their visits. According to Gallup International, Bulgaria should be more active in advertising and marketing to develop its tourism potential.

Focus News Agency