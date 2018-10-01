Charles Aznavour, French Singing Star, Dies at 94
French singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour has died at 94 after a career lasting more than 80 years, a spokesman has confirmed.
The star died at one of his homes in the south east of France.
The performer, born to Armenian immigrants, sold more than 180 million records and featured in over 60 films.
He was best known for his 1974 hit She and was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. Aznavour married three times and had six children.
He was named entertainer of the century by CNN in 1998.
