Leader in Cheap Clothing Trade Enters Bulgaria and Opens 60 Stores by 2021

The chain of retail stores in Central and Eastern Europe PEPCO will open its first stores on the Bulgarian market early next year and plans to have 60 sites in Bulgaria by the end of 2021. This is clear from an official announcement of the company.

The leader in low-priced clothing and household goods plans to launch the first stores in March 2019, and a total of 11 will open in the next six months. They will be positioned mainly in cities with a population of over 10,000 people. Recruitment for them will start in November, and by 2021 PEPCO wants to employ over 500 people.

"We are glad to strengthen our presence in the Balkans and our customers in Bulgaria will be able to visit our stores not only in the big cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, Burgas and Stara Zagora," says the Operations Director for Central and Eastern Europe Marcin Stanko.

"The Bulgarian market has great potential and I am absolutely convinced that the PEPCO sales concept will succeed here. Entering the market will allow customers to choose from a wide assortment products at very low prices according to our formula - more for less " , says the operating manager for Bulgaria Dragia Dragiev.

"Currently, the company works in cooperation with the owners of retail outlets for the long-term rental of commercial areas with a size of about 500 square meters." has more than 1,500 retail outlets in 10 countries in the region, including Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, Hungary and the Czech Republic, with more than 14,000 people employed at PEPCO stores offering children's and men's and women's clothing, toys, home decoration, home textiles, etc.